Life.Style.Live!

Hoosier Hardwood Festival comes to Boone County Fairgrounds this weekend

The 2nd Annual Hoosier Hardwood Festival is back, and this year it’s at a new location, the Boone County Fairgrounds!

There will be more than 20 chainsaw carvers coming from more than states to create and sell art at the event which is happening from September 9 to September 10 in Lebanon.

Chaz Chiafos, chainsaw carver, and Ray Moistner, Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association’s executive director, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share why bringing this celebration of the forestry industry to the public is so meaningful and to show off their carving skills.

