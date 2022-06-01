Life.Style.Live!

Hoosier Steaks grill boxes make perfect Father’s Day gift

Hoosier Steaks is a locally owned company providing locally raised meat along with a one of a kind grilling and gifting experience.

Ashlie Miller, owner of Hoosier Steaks, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to show us how you can make amazing Fajitas and Burgers using their meat and how the Hoosier Steaks grill boxes are the perfect gift for Father’s Day, especially since it’s grilling season.

Hoosier Steaks grill boxes include premium cut steaks, specialty burgers and much more. Their products are available to ship nationwide and are perfect for personal or corporate gifting.

If you live in Indianapolis or a surrounding area you can have your order delivered by their Hoosier Steaks Truck home delivery service.

Enjoy 10% off any grill box exclusively for “Life. Style. Live!” viewers by using the “HOOSIERSTYLE” coupon code.

For more information, click here.