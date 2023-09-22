Hopping into International Rabbit Day

Rabbits have been companions for over 2,000 years, with about 50 recognized breeds, including the Himalayan Rabbit and lop-eared varieties.

Prospective owners should be prepared for their long lifespan, dietary needs, and litter-box training.

Rabbit health requires vigilant monitoring, as they can hide illnesses.

Preventative measures like spaying or neutering are essential, and finding a rabbit-savvy veterinarian is crucial.

Rabbit-proofing the home is necessary for their safety, and proper handling, and avoiding ear-grabbing is crucial.

For more information on rabbits, resources like the House Rabbit Society and local veterinarians can provide guidance.

International Rabbit Day celebrates these intelligent and endearing creatures while emphasizing responsible ownership.