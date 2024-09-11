Hopping with Silly Safaris and Barnyard Party Pals kangaroos!

Get ready for some animal fun! Patty is in the green room today with two special guests—Amazon John from Silly Safaris and Luke Schonfeld, the founder of Barnyard Party Pals. They brought a couple of friends with them!

Amazon John is the face behind Silly Safaris. John and his team make learning about animals exciting for kids and adults.

Luke Schonfeld founded Barnyard Party Pals to bring the farmyard fun to you! His company provides petting zoos and live animal encounters for parties and events!

Together, Amazon John, and Luke are making sure everyone has a hopping good time while learning all about animals big and small! Go ahead and HOP your way to the video above to learn all about these baby kangaroos!