Hopscotch Coffee celebrates 10th anniversary!

Hopscotch Coffee is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, just in time for National Coffee Day on September 29.

We spoke with Jeff Grant, the co-owner of Hopscotch Coffee in Bloomington, Indiana. Jeff, who is also a musician and artist, shared his thoughts on their coffee shop. Jeff and his wife, Erin Tobey, opened the shop to bring people together over good coffee.

Bloomington is not only known for its great coffee but also for its art and music. Jeff explained that the city is a wonderful place for creative people, making it a vibrant spot.

If you’re not from around here, we recommend visiting Bloomington. It’s a special place with a mix of arts, music, and great coffee. Jeff and Erin are great examples of the creativity and community spirit in the city.

For more about Hopscotch Coffee or Bloomington’s arts scene, check out their social media and websites!