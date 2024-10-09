Horror-comedy series, Scare Tactics, returns to TV

“Scare Tactics” is a reboot of the classic comedy-horror series reimagined by Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions.

The show turns unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies.

Hosted by Flip, a spectral pre-teen obsessed with horror movies and fascinated by human fear, who with twisted glee, creates horrific cinematic scenarios and drops real people into the leading roles.



Each episode features devious pranksters setting up friends and family, known as targets, in hilariously twisted scenarios that blur the lines of reality, horror and comedy.

From a casual dinner party that takes an unexpectedly cannibalistic turn to a pair of newlyweds that are the proud new parents of something less than human, the targets will navigate one unreal decision after another as audiences laugh, jump and are left breathless for more.



Anyone can be a target, including WWE superstars “The New Day” when a seemingly run-of-the-mill promo opportunity with Cody Rhodes turns into a terrifying paranormal event.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shared part of their experiences being scared on the second episode.

You can watch Scare Tactics on the USA Network Friday at 10pm.