HOT ROD Power Tour celebrates 30th anniversary

The HOT ROD Power Tour, a premier automotive tour, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. John McGann, Editor-in-Chief of HOT ROD Magazine, will be bringing the Project Corkscrew car, a Factory Five Daytona Coupe, to the studio as part of the celebration. This car commemorates MotorTrend’s 75th anniversary.

Launched in 1995 by the HOT ROD magazine staff to connect with readers, the HOT ROD Power Tour is considered the finest high-end, hot rod–based automotive tour in the world. The event has visited 37 states and covers an average of 1,000+ miles each year, bringing together hot rod enthusiasts for a unique road trip experience.

“The HOT ROD Power Tour is a chance to see over 6,000 hot rods and classic cars in one place,” said McGann. “This year marks three decades of bringing car lovers together.”

For viewers unable to attend, the tour provides an opportunity to witness the scale and excitement of the event. Participants can join the tour for one day, two days, or all five days. The tour features classics and hot rods traveling from city to city, with performance car lovers and HOT ROD editors and photographers following along.

During the segment, McGann will discuss the origins and significance of the HOT ROD Power Tour. He will also highlight what attendees can expect, including live demonstrations, car displays, and special activities celebrating the 30th anniversary.

“We’re celebrating this milestone with a range of special events and activities,” McGann added. “It’s a family reunion road trip for car enthusiasts.”

In addition to the studio interview, viewers have a chance to win a pair of $60 Single Day registrations for the Indianapolis stop of the tour on Friday, June 14. To participate, viewers can enter the giveaway by providing their name and email.

For more information and updates on the HOT ROD Power Tour, visit HOT ROD Power Tour.