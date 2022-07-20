Life.Style.Live!

Hotel Indy partners with Indy Humane to host animal adoption, fundraising party at The Paddock

by: Tierra Carpenter
Bring your pup for a party on The Paddock!

On Wednesday, August 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. you and your dogs are invited to sip on drink specials provided by Hiatus Tequila, jam with DJ Big Baby, donate to IndyHumane and even take one of these adoptable dogs home! $1 from each drink sold will go to Indy Humane.

There will also be local dog treats and other fur friendly vendors.

Amanda Decker, hotel Indy spokesperson, and Colleen Walker, IndyHumane marketing coordinator, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with a puppy named, Indiana Anna, that will be up for adoption at next month’s event to share more about what you can expect during the party.

For more information click here and visit:

The Paddock Menu 

Facebook.com/TheHulmanIndy

@thehulmanindy 

