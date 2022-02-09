Life.Style.Live!

How innovative tech is ming stadiums, communities safer during Super Bowl LVI

Most of us will watch as the National Football League crowns a new champion this Sunday, but what we won’t see is the technology being used by first responders to keep everyone in and around the gig game safe.

Today we got a behind-the-scenes look at how technology will impact public safety at the big game and beyond from two of the nation’s top public safety and technology experts.

Former Tampa police chief, Brian Dugan, who has first-hand Big Game experience as the man responsible for security efforts at last year’s Super Bowl, joined us today alongside Verizon’s Jennifer Chronis, who leads a team of experts that develop and deliver advanced technology solutions to help first responders.

For more information visit, Verizon.com/frontline.

