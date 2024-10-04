How Maren Made grew from a startup to a thriving fashion business

Emily Brown, CEO of Maren Made, has been growing her fashion business since she started it at just 16 years old. What began as an online boutique has expanded significantly, now attracting customers from across all 50 states and six continents. Brown explained that she always had a passion for entrepreneurship, inspired by her father. “He is kind of a little bit of the inspiration and helped me get everything rolling,” she said. Starting her business during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to dedicate time to learning about online marketing, and by the end of the first year, Maren Made had amassed 20,000 customers.

Now in its fourth year, Maren Made recently opened a brick-and-mortar location at Keystone at the Crossing, marking a major milestone for Brown. “We’ve reached customers in six continents,” she shared, emphasizing the reach of her brand. The boutique’s aesthetic targets younger shoppers, particularly middle school to college-aged girls. From bold statement dresses to oversized fall sweaters, Maren Made has become known for its trend-driven pieces, like their best-selling oversized jackets and unique homecoming styles.

Brown often hears skepticism about how she has accomplished so much at such a young age, but she credits her success to hard work and perseverance. “When I started this, I took all my money from babysitting and put it into the business,” she explained. She acknowledged that there have been ups and downs, but advised young entrepreneurs to stay dedicated and push through challenges, adding that “small businesses typically fail within the first year, so if you can make it past that, you just have to keep pushing.”

With her eyes set on the future, Brown is considering expanding to additional locations. She is also completing her degree in organizational leadership, which aligns with her goals of running and scaling her business. “I’d love to open more stores, and maybe even start another business,” she shared, hinting at the possibility of a Pilates studio. For now, her focus remains on building Maren Made and supporting other young entrepreneurs. “Networking is huge,” she advised, stressing the importance of building connections with other business owners as she continues to expand her brand.