How Mission 22 is supporting veterans with PTSD, military trauma

Mission 22, an organization focused on raising awareness and providing free treatment for veterans, is working to combat veteran suicide. Brad Hubbard, Board of Directors of Mission 22, explained, “We started out as an awareness campaign for veteran suicide,” adding that the group later expanded to offer free treatments to veterans and their families. These treatments address various issues, including PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and military-related trauma. The goal, Hubbard said, is not just for veterans to survive but to thrive as leaders in their communities.

Mission 22 offers services tracked through biometrics, recognizing that every veteran’s experience is different. “We want veterans not just to survive but to thrive in the world because they can be the next leaders within the community,” Hubbard said. The organization’s efforts are supported by donations and community involvement, including events like their annual gala.

Kyleigh Lynette, Mission 22 Ambassador and Suicide Prevention Educator, highlighted the importance of the upcoming gala, which will take place on November 7 at the Bitwell Event Center in Indianapolis. “It’s our biggest event of the year,” Lynette said. The event brings together community members, athletes, and authors to raise awareness and funds for the cause. Despite the heavy topic, the gala provides an opportunity to celebrate, dance, and educate attendees about the organization’s mission.

The organization’s programs, such as the year-long R&R program, focus on a comprehensive approach to healing, covering mind, body, and soul. Veterans receive coaching in areas like nutrition, sleep, and exercise. Hubbard emphasized the power of sharing one’s story, noting that it can help veterans heal by sharing their experiences with the community.

For more information on Mission 22 or the gala, visit their website at mission22.com.

Mental health resources