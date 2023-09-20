Search
How PTSD service dogs help veterans

by: Divine Triplett
Research shows that veterans experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, can be greatly helped by pairing them with specially trained service dogs.

Joining us today is veterinarian Dr. Ruth-Ann Lobos (pronounced roo-th ANN LOW-bows) of Purina and Nicole Lanahan (pronounced ni-COAL LAN-A-han), the Executive Director of ‘Got Your Six Support Dogs.’

They’re here to share information about a special program – Purina Dog Chow’s Service Dog Salute – that’s dedicated to supporting our military veterans.

Welcome, Dr. Lobos and Nicole Lanahan.

