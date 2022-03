Life.Style.Live!

How technology is helping trucking industry, easing country’s supply chain

This year the trucking industry is celebrating five decades of innovation at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Paul Hochman, technology expert, joined us live from the show Thursday to discuss how breakthrough technology from truckstop.com is helping to ease the country’s supply-chain strain.

