How to create gourmet holiday gatherings with Food Network star Tregaye Fraser

The host of Own’s TREGAYE’s WAY and winner of Season 12 Food Network Star Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing fun and creativity to the foods we enjoy. Now, as we prepare for another challenging holiday season, this food super star is sharing some timely suggestions for holiday hosting.

Tregaye shows us how to spice up your holidays with creative, good food. She shares unique sweet treats, kitchen ideas to make your life easier, snack treats your guests can’t resits, and how to create a classic menu.