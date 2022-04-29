Life.Style.Live!

How to decorate your garden with antique, unique items

Gardening is a creative process. Many people incorporate art in the garden through statuary, pottery and even handwoven baskets.

Carrie Petty, master gardener, shares that she adores adding unique and antique items into the garden space, she joined us Friday to share how you can do it too. Here’s more from her.

I collect and use gardening antiques in the garden.

I love old-footed urns filled with ferns for a classic look or baskets filled with planted geraniums. Watering cans that are old and weathered are some of my favorite items to place around in special areas.

The key is to get creative and have fun!

