How to keep dogs safe in extreme cold

Helping outside dogs in the extreme cold

Since its founding in 2005, FIDO (Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside) has been a steadfast force in the realm of animal welfare.

Dedicated to alleviating the suffering of chained dogs, FIDO operates as a field-based organization, offering humane education and vital assistance to owners through free or low-cost dog supplies and services.

Focused on its mission to enhance the quality of life for outside dogs, FIDO stands as the sole animal welfare group in Indianapolis with a proactive outreach program targeting dogs living outdoors.

By working directly with citizens, FIDO’s case managers strive to improve living conditions, keeping dogs in their homes and out of overcrowded shelters.

FIDO’s commitment extends to removing barriers to spay/neuter services, ensuring that client animals receive these vital procedures along with vaccinations.

Unique in its approach, FIDO provides large, secure, fenced enclosures for income-qualified dog owners, offering a humane alternative to tethering.

Additionally, FIDO operates the sole pet food pantry for income-qualified pet owners in the city, providing a lifeline for approximately 450 families and 2,800 needy dogs and cats each month.