How to keep pets safe in extreme heat

FIDO (Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside) is an animal welfare non-profit organization based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Today the organization joined Life.Style.Live to discuss pet safety during the summer months.

As temperatures soar, it’s crucial to remember that our pets are just as vulnerable to extreme heat as we are. Pets, whether they’re dogs, cats, or even smaller animals like rabbits and ferrets, can suffer from heat-related illnesses if proper precautions aren’t taken. Here’s a comprehensive guide to ensure your furry friends stay safe and comfortable during the sweltering heat.

1. Understand the Risks

Pets can experience heatstroke, dehydration, and sunburn just like humans. Some breeds are more susceptible due to their physical characteristics

2. Hydration is Key

Always provide your pets with fresh, clean water. Dehydration can occur quickly in hot weather, so ensure their water bowl is filled regularly. Consider adding ice cubes to their water bowl to keep it cooler for longer periods. If you’re heading out, carry a portable water bottle and bowl to offer your pet hydration on the go.

3. Create a Cool Environment

Make sure your pet has access to a cool, shaded area always. Use fans, air conditioning, or cooling mats to help regulate their body temperature. Avoid leaving pets in hot rooms or cars, as temperatures can climb rapidly, leading to heatstroke or even death.

4. Exercise Wisely

Adjust your pet’s exercise routine to cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings or late evenings. Pavements and sidewalks can get extremely hot and can burn your pet’s paws. Head for grassy areas or use protective booties to shield their feet from the heat. Always monitor your pet for signs of overheating and allow them to rest frequently.

5. Watch for Signs of Overheating

Be vigilant for symptoms of heatstroke, which include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, vomiting, and confusion. If you notice any of these signs, move your pet to a cooler area immediately and offer water. Contact a veterinarian right away, as heatstroke can be life-threatening.