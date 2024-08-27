How to maintain a strong relationship while navigating parenthood

Erin and Stephen Mitchell, a passionate married couple, stopped by to share some very important tips for parents as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Erin and Stephen have fully dedicated themselves to helping parents keep close while they navigate the highs and lows of family life.

The Mitchells started this thing called Couples Counseling for Parents, and they also wrote a book called Too Tired to Fight: 13 Essential Conflicts Parents Must Have to Keep Their Relationship Strong.

This book shows parents that conflicts are normal and essential for keeping a healthy partnership, especially once kids come into the picture.

With National Parents Day coming up on July 28th and Family Fun Month around the corner in August, the Mitchells shared a trove of tips.

They encouraged parents to focus on talking with their kids, getting to know them, and looking ahead to family time to plan regular quality interactions.

Their tips make it easier to deal with stress, build better relationships, and keep the family vibe positive and supportive.

