How to make a Christmas charcuterie board for holiday parties

Michelle Dudash, a registered dietitian, chef, and author of “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health,” is here to share some holiday recipes!

In our first segment, Dudash presents her creative ideas for an effortless yet impressive Christmas charcuterie board.

She introduces her simple and delicious make-ahead dips, including the Spicekick® Spinach Artichoke Dip, ready in just ten minutes and featuring Spicekick Tuna Salad Seasoning Mix, cream cheese, sour cream, and lemon juice.

Also, she highlights the popular Spicekick® Meaty Queso and Spicekick® Whipped Ricotta Bruschetta Spread, both enhanced with Spicekick seasoning mixes.

To complete your charcuterie board, she suggests including vegetable crudité, tortilla chips, baguette or bagel toasts, and crackers while decorating around the board with pine branches and pine cones.

Visit https://spicekick.com for more information.

How to make a Christmas charcuterie board for holiday parties part 2

In our second segment, Dudash provides a solution for hassle-free holiday hosting with her Easy-But-Impressive Breakfast Board.

Guests can help themselves, relieving you of some of the holiday cooking duties.

She recommends starting by preparing her Spicekick® Smoked Salmon Spread, featuring Spicekick Tuna Salad Seasoning Mix, cream cheese, sour cream, and lemon juice.

Then, assemble the board with mini bagels, hard-boiled eggs, sliced ham, sliced cheeses, and fresh fruit.

Additionally, she encourages everyone to vote for her in the $25,000 woman-owned business grant competition, which would help expand Spicekick into more stores across Indiana, the Midwest, and nationwide.

Vote at https://ambergrantsforwomen.com/december-2022-amber-grant-awarded-to-spicekick/.

Enjoy a stress-free holiday breakfast with Michelle’s delightful ideas.