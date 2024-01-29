Search
How to make a flourless Valentine’s Day cake

Urban Awareness Gardens: Flourless Valentine’s Day Cake

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In the heart of Chef JMT’s culinary world, an experience awaits those seeking a unique and intimate celebration.

On Saturday, February 17th, guests are invited to partake in a memorable journey through a 7-course gastronomical feast, skillfully curated by Chef JMT.

The exclusive event promises an escape from the crowded restaurants, offering a personal touch within the confines of Chef JMT’s private dining room.

With each purchase, two seats are reserved at the elegantly set table, where the culinary adventure unfolds.

To enhance the dining experience, wine tastings, and pairings accompany each course, elevating the flavors to new heights.

Act swiftly to secure this exceptional opportunity, as the limited-time SALE concludes on January 31st.

Treat your loved ones to an unforgettable evening, where delectable creations and fine wines converge to celebrate taste and togetherness.

Valentine’s Day Cake part 2

