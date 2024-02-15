How to make a Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

Brett Butler, mixologist and owner of Alcomy LLC, shared the recipe for a Hurricane cocktail to celebrate Mardi Gras! Here’s the recipe:

1 oz. Plantation Three Star Rum

1 oz. Plantation Aged Rum

1 oz. Plantation Overproof Rum

2 oz. Fresh Pineapple juice

1 oz. Fresh Mandarin or Orange Juice

.5 oz. Passoa Passion Fruit liqueur

.75 oz. Fresh lime juice

.5 oz. Orgeat almond syrup

Float Homemade Grenadine

Garnish: Orange and Cherry

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds until fully emulsified and frothy. Strain over ice into a Hurricane glass. Float Overproof Rum in a hulled out spent lime and ignite. Garnish with orange and cherry flag.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”



Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.