Life.Style.Live!

How to make authentic, delicious street tacos

Our Life.Style.Live! studio smelled AND sounded amazing today! Pavel joined us in the kitchen today to whip up some authentic street tacos, and he even brought some musical friends along with him.

He said the key to authentic street tacos is simplicity. He created the tacos with a small corn tortilla, flank steak taco meat, onions, and cilantro. Watch the video above to see how he seasoned the meat.

Pavel was joined by the Mariachi band Mariachi Sol Jalisciense, and you can connect with them on Facebook.