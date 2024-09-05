How to make oven-roasted fish and veggies, Latin-style

Pavel Polanco Safadit, an international Latin jazz pianist, joined us to share his love for both music and food.

Pavel showcased his recipe for oven-roasted fish with vegetables, a simple and delicious dish that brings together fresh ingredients and Latin flavors.

Pavel’s passion for creating not only beautiful music but also healthy and flavorful meals is evident in his approach to cooking.

The oven-roasted fish with vegetables is a perfect example of a balanced meal that’s easy to prepare and full of vibrant tastes.

It’s a great option for anyone looking to add a nutritious dish to their weekly menu.

For those interested in following Pavel’s journey in music and food, you can find him on Instagram at Pavel Polanco Safadit, where he shares more about his performances and recipes!