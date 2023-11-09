How to make Thanksgiving classics with The Produce Moms

Thanksgiving classics with The Produce Moms part 1

Joining us today is “The Produce Moms” to share some Thanksgiving classics!

Lori Taylor, Founder & CEO of The Produce Moms, prepared a skillet sweet potato bake, crafting traditional stuffing, and a zesty Mexican pasta salad.

You can find all these recipes and more on their website.

In Segment Two, we have some sweet treats in store, including an apple crisp kit from Crunch Pak, a scrumptious sweet potato pie recipe, and a hollowed-out pumpkin filled with a berry fruit salad twist.

Get ready for a Thanksgiving feast that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy.

Join us as we celebrate the flavors of the season.