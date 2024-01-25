Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

How to make white chicken chili and cheeseburger bowls

Homemade White Chicken Chili

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighter Tim joined us with two special recipes this morning!

He made white chicken chili and a cheeseburger bowl! Take a look at the recipes below to learn how you can make this at home!

INFO/Talking points: 

White Chicken Chili  

Ingredients: 

  • 2 lbs chicken breast 
  • 4 cups chicken stock 
  • 1 can great northern beans 
  • 1 can red beans 
  • 1 can diced green chiles (4 oz can) 
  • 1 diced onion 
  • 1 diced shallot 
  • 1 diced bell pepper 
  • 1 can whole kernel corn 
  • 1 bunch chopped cilantro 
  • 1 Tbsp minced garlic 
  • 2 tsp cumin 
  • 1/2 Tbsp salt, pepper, & chili powder 
  • 1/4 tsp paprika 
  • 1 tsp adobo 
  • 2 cans coconut cream 
  • 8 oz low-fat cream cheese 
  • Splash of olive oil 

Instructions: 

  • Season and grill or bake chicken, then shred. 
  • Heat olive oil in a pot and sauté peppers, onions, and garlic. Mix in dry ingredients. 
  • Add shredded chicken, brown for a few minutes, then deglaze the pot with chicken stock. 
  • Add remaining ingredients, including only the cream from coconut cream. 
  • Let simmer for 30 minutes. Enjoy! 

Cheeseburger Bowl 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 tbsp olive oil 
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced 
  • 1 lb ground beef 
  • 10 oz romaine lettuce, chopped 
  • 3 tomatoes, diced 
  • 1 cup pickles, diced if desired 
  • Salt 
  • Pepper 
  • Worcestershire sauce 
  • Some sort of steak or burger seasoning 

Instructions: 

  • Brown the meat and add diced onions, Worcestershire, salt, pepper, and burger seasonings to your desired amount. 
  • After the meat is browned, place it in a bowl lined with diced lettuce. 
  • Mix in diced tomatoes, pickles, and shredded cheese of your choice. 
  • Top with burger sauce. Enjoy! 

How to make a cheeseburger bowl

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

On The Aisle: ‘Och &...
Life.Style.Live! /
Mainstream: Combining rock, funk, and...
Life.Style.Live! /
Easy steps for winter fitness
Life.Style.Live! /
The Rideshare Queen: From the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Best selling author Brad Taylor...
Life.Style.Live! /
BIBIBOP talks about gluten-free kitchen...
Life.Style.Live! /
Zerorez Indianapolis: Experts in the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Taylor’s Bakery: Celebrating National Pie...
Life.Style.Live! /