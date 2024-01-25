How to make white chicken chili and cheeseburger bowls

Firefighter Tim joined us with two special recipes this morning!

He made white chicken chili and a cheeseburger bowl! Take a look at the recipes below to learn how you can make this at home!

INFO/Talking points:

White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

2 lbs chicken breast

4 cups chicken stock

1 can great northern beans

1 can red beans

1 can diced green chiles (4 oz can)

1 diced onion

1 diced shallot

1 diced bell pepper

1 can whole kernel corn

1 bunch chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 tsp cumin

1/2 Tbsp salt, pepper, & chili powder

1/4 tsp paprika

1 tsp adobo

2 cans coconut cream

8 oz low-fat cream cheese

Splash of olive oil

Instructions:

Season and grill or bake chicken, then shred.

Heat olive oil in a pot and sauté peppers, onions, and garlic. Mix in dry ingredients.

Add shredded chicken, brown for a few minutes, then deglaze the pot with chicken stock.

Add remaining ingredients, including only the cream from coconut cream.

Let simmer for 30 minutes. Enjoy!

Cheeseburger Bowl

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 lb ground beef

10 oz romaine lettuce, chopped

3 tomatoes, diced

1 cup pickles, diced if desired

Salt

Pepper

Worcestershire sauce

Some sort of steak or burger seasoning

Instructions:

Brown the meat and add diced onions, Worcestershire, salt, pepper, and burger seasonings to your desired amount.

After the meat is browned, place it in a bowl lined with diced lettuce.

Mix in diced tomatoes, pickles, and shredded cheese of your choice.

Top with burger sauce. Enjoy!