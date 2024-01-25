How to make white chicken chili and cheeseburger bowls
Homemade White Chicken Chili
Firefighter Tim joined us with two special recipes this morning!
He made white chicken chili and a cheeseburger bowl! Take a look at the recipes below to learn how you can make this at home!
INFO/Talking points:
White Chicken Chili
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs chicken breast
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1 can great northern beans
- 1 can red beans
- 1 can diced green chiles (4 oz can)
- 1 diced onion
- 1 diced shallot
- 1 diced bell pepper
- 1 can whole kernel corn
- 1 bunch chopped cilantro
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 Tbsp salt, pepper, & chili powder
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp adobo
- 2 cans coconut cream
- 8 oz low-fat cream cheese
- Splash of olive oil
Instructions:
- Season and grill or bake chicken, then shred.
- Heat olive oil in a pot and sauté peppers, onions, and garlic. Mix in dry ingredients.
- Add shredded chicken, brown for a few minutes, then deglaze the pot with chicken stock.
- Add remaining ingredients, including only the cream from coconut cream.
- Let simmer for 30 minutes. Enjoy!
Cheeseburger Bowl
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 lb ground beef
- 10 oz romaine lettuce, chopped
- 3 tomatoes, diced
- 1 cup pickles, diced if desired
- Salt
- Pepper
- Worcestershire sauce
- Some sort of steak or burger seasoning
Instructions:
- Brown the meat and add diced onions, Worcestershire, salt, pepper, and burger seasonings to your desired amount.
- After the meat is browned, place it in a bowl lined with diced lettuce.
- Mix in diced tomatoes, pickles, and shredded cheese of your choice.
- Top with burger sauce. Enjoy!