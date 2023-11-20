How to make your own pumpkin puree out of squash

Chef Jason Michael Thomas from Urban Awareness Gardens joined “Life.Style.Live!” today to show us how to make pumpkin puree. He says that most people could use this DIY lesson instead of buying canned pumpkin puree.

Pumpkin puree can be used in dishes like soup, muffins, and pumpkin pie. Jason also showed us how to make your own pumpkin pie filling using the squash pumpkin puree. For the full details watch the video above.

