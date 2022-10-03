Life.Style.Live!

How to pair St. Elmo’s Creamy Thai Chili Sauce, cocktail recipe using Cherry Vanilla Infused Bourbon

Need a sauce in your life that can be paired with just about any food!? Well, St. Elmo’s has one!

It’s their Creamy Thai Chili Sauce and today we tried it on a sandwich, shrimp, onion rings, and fries. It tasted great on them all!

Tyler Gillespie, regional field specialist of St. Elmo Steak House, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about this magnificent creation.

He also discussed the brick engraving sale St. Elmo’s is having to benefit the Huse Culinary Employee Benevolence Fund.

For more information, click here.