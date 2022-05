Life.Style.Live!

How to pamper your pets on a budget

May is National Pet Month, and it’s recognized each year as a reminder to give pets some extra attention.

Kristen Levine, pet expert and author of “Pampered Pets on a Budget” joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” with ways to make furry friends feel special.

For more information, visit: TipsonTV.com.

