Life.Style.Live!

How to properly introduce babies and dogs

Indy Dog Whisperer Nathan Lowe joined us today to discuss how to introduce babies to your family dog. Here are his tips:

1. Parental stress can cause the dog stress, and prompt “threat assessment”

2. Don’t allow your dog to possess your infant! (Dogs discipline their puppies and can be very possessively-protective of them.)

3. You should be possessive of your “human puppy!” (The dog is forbidden to approach the infant until deference is shown in their personal space.)

4. Transition the child to a socially elevated position as they become old enough to learn authoritative canine-style posturing.

For more info click here.