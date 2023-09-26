How to save money for long-term goals

The likeness of Benjamin Franklin shown from $100 bills in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Saving for long-term goals, whether it’s buying a new house or fulfilling that dream vacation, can indeed be a daunting task.

However, there are effective ways to simplify this financial journey and reach your goals.

Today, we’re joined by Jason Tartick, a former financial executive and Wall Street Journal bestselling author.

Jason has partnered with Capital One to provide valuable insights and strategies for successful savings. He is also the host of the top-charting business podcast “Trading Secrets” on Apple and has gained recognition as a former contestant on “The Bachelorette.”

Jason’s expertise in finance and his engaging podcast make him the perfect guide to help us achieve our long-term financial aspirations.