Howl-o-ween pet safety: Tips to keep your furry friends spooktacularly safe

Keep your pets safe on Halloween

As Halloween approaches, it’s not just humans who get in on the costume fun; our pets often join in too!

Thomas Dock, Director of Communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals, shares essential tips to ensure your four-legged family members have a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

With pet costumes, decorations, and tempting treats all around, it’s crucial to be mindful of their well-being.

From pet-friendly costumes to candy cautions, Thomas will guide you through the potential pitfalls of Halloween festivities, helping you avoid any ghoulish surprises and ensuring your furry friends stay healthy and happy during the spooky season.

Don’t let Halloween turn into a howling nightmare for your pets—tune in for expert advice on keeping them safe and sound!