Huckberry Funk performs ‘Stuck,’ ‘Slow Burn’ after opening for 21 Pilots during CFP Playoff Weekend

They consider funk as more of an attitude and a feeling than a genre.

Huckleberry Funk is a gritty Soul/R&B band based out of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Just this past weekend they opened up for the band Twenty One Pilots as part of the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series during the College Football Playoff National Championship weekend.

Then today, they performed in the “Life.Style.Live!” studio.

Dexter Clardy, the Huckleberry Funk manager & lead singer, shared more about the group. Here’s more from him:

Pre-covid, Huck Funk has traveled the eastern circuit quite a bit to cities and venues ranging from Rockwood Music Hall in New York, Reggie’s in Chicago, The Vogue and Hifi of Indianapolis, as well as other cities such as Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Boston.

Their genre-bending sound comes with a diverse audience affording them opportunities to open for bands such as Khurangbin, Dumpstaphunk, as well as the Main Squeeze. Shortly before covid the guys were even slated to open for Neo-Soul legend Bilal and hip-hop group Nappy Roots.

Huck Funk shows involve crowd participation, a tight sound, and sultry vocals. In this band, Funk itself is considered more of an attitude and feeling than it is a genre and always aim for that Funk to come across in the high quality, cohesive show structure brought to each audience.

For more information visit, huckleberryfunk.com.