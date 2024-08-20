I Love to Read: Ben Peterson shares new book ‘Engage Your Destiny’

Author and combat veteran Ben Peterson joined us to talk about his new book, “Engage Your Destiny: Practical Ways to Run After Your God-Given Purpose.”

Ben is the founder of the non-profit Engage Your Destiny, and his book offers guidance for those seeking to find and follow their true purpose in life.

Ben’s life has been filled with challenges.

After serving eight years in the Army, including deployment to the Middle East, he faced struggles with PTSD, financial hardship, and addiction.

He also dealt with the pain of an abusive childhood.

Despite these difficulties, Ben found a path to healing and a deeper understanding of his purpose, which he now shares with others.

In his book, Ben provides practical advice on how to confront and overcome adversity.

He discusses the importance of leaning into pain to find true healing, engaging with God’s plan for our lives, and using knowledge and forgiveness to move past shame.

His message is one of hope and encouragement, showing that no matter how dark things may seem, there is always a way forward.

Ben’s story is a powerful reminder of resilience and the strength that comes from faith.

His honest and compassionate approach offers support to anyone struggling to find their path.

For those interested in learning more, Ben’s book is available now, and it provides a roadmap for anyone looking to embrace their destiny and find fulfillment in life.