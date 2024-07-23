I Love to Read: Children’s books for all ages feat. Lisa Wills

Lisa Wills, born and raised in South Bend, Indiana, is driven by a belief that every student deserves a high-quality education.

Her journey as an educator began after her time as an Adult Probation officer, where she saw firsthand the importance of good teachers, mentors, and child advocates.

Starting her teaching career in 2003, Lisa has taught in various cities, including Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, and Indianapolis.

In 2015, she joined Victory College Prep, where she serves as a teacher leader and mentor teacher.

\At Victory College Prep, Lisa teaches 4th-grade math and shares her love for writing and poetry with her students. This fall, she will begin her 22nd year in the classroom.

Beyond her role as a teacher, Lisa has dedicated herself to mentoring at-risk teens throughout the city.

She has partnered with the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center and The Boys & Girls Club to provide educational opportunities in areas such as life skills, criminal justice, driving laws, and finance.

Lisa’s commitment to education extends to her work with students and their families, ensuring they receive fundamentally sound learning experiences.

Her dedication and passion for teaching and mentoring have made a significant impact on many lives.

Lisa Wills, 4th Grade Teacher and Author at Victory College Prep, continues to inspire and educate, driven by her belief in the power of quality education for all students.