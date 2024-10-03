I Love to Read: ‘Chinese Enough’

In her new book “Chinese Enough,” Christina Cho reflects on her experiences as a first-generation American with Chinese immigrant parents, blending personal stories with a fresh take on Chinese-American cooking. Cho joins to discuss her second cookbook, which offers recipes that capture her unique culinary journey. “My family was the root inspiration for this cookbook,” she says, noting that her upbringing in a food-loving, restaurant-owning family heavily influenced her cooking style. While some recipes are traditional, others reflect how her cooking has evolved, shaped by growing up in Ohio and living in California for the past decade.

Christina’s journey into food began early, growing up in her grandparents’ restaurant. While she considered culinary school, she ultimately studied architecture before transitioning into food through her blog and social media, eventually becoming a cookbook author.

Cho explains the title “Chinese Enough” as a reflection of her personal struggle to feel “enough” in both her Chinese and American identities. “I spent a lot of my life not feeling Chinese enough or American enough,” she says. Writing the cookbook helped her realize she is “enough” in both cultures.

One of the standout recipes in the book is “Mom’s Spaghetti,” a nostalgic dish that merges Chinese and American influences, featuring a unique combination of ketchup, oyster sauce, and ground beef. Cho highlights this recipe as one that readers can easily personalize.

Christina’s cookbook, “Chinese Enough,” promises not only delicious recipes but also insight into her family’s culture and her personal journey. The book is available for purchase, with more details provided on the website.