I Love to Read: ‘Clutch Time: A Shot Clock Novel’

Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler and author Justin A. Reynolds have teamed up once again to deliver an exciting story in their latest book.

This companion novel to Shot Clock focuses on Kofi “KO” Douglas, a talented young basketball player, as he faces challenges both on and off the court.

KO is the top-ranked AAU basketball player in the country, but even great players experience defeat.

His Wolves team recently lost to the Sabres in the national championship, but KO still believes no one can beat him one-on-one.

That is, until his former best friend, Ripp, returns just in time for the biggest summer tournament, the McNabby.

As KO prepares for the tournament, big changes are happening at home.

His father, who has been in prison for the last seven years, is about to be released.

KO isn’t sure how he feels about reconnecting with his dad, especially with the pressure of Ripp challenging him on the court.

The novel explores KO’s journey to redemption, not only as an athlete but also in his personal life. Take a look at the full interview above to find out more information! If you’re interested in purchasing the novel, click here!