I Love to Read: Daniel Silva talks about new book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Internationally acclaimed author, Daniel Silva, has released another book.

He joined Cody Adams to discuss his latest novel.

Silva returns with a murder, a missing masterpiece, and a mystery only Gabriel Allon can solve in his latest page-turner, “A Death In Cornwall.”

Art restorer and legendary spy Gabriel Allon has slipped quietly into London to attend a reception at the Courtauld Gallery celebrating the return of a stolen self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh. But when an old friend from the Devon and Cornwall Police seeks his help with a baffling murder investigation, he finds himself pursuing a powerful and dangerous new adversary.

The victim is Charlotte Blake, a celebrated professor of art history from Oxford who spends her weekends in the same seaside village where Gabriel once lived under an assumed identity.

Gabriel soon discovers that Professor Blake was searching for a looted Picasso worth more than a $100 million, and he takes up the chase for the painting as only he can, with six Impressionist canvases forged by his own hand and an unlikely team of operatives that includes a world-famous violinist, a beautiful master thief, and a lethal contract killer turned British spy.

Silva talks about his writing style and his approach to writing.