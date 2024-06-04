I Love to Read: Discover the Magic of Hawaiʻi with ‘Aloha Everything’

“Aloha Everything” is a magical story that will take you on a thrilling journey through the breathtaking islands of Hawaiʻi. This exciting adventure is perfect for young readers and their parents.

In “Aloha Everything,” you’ll experience mighty canoes crashing over ocean waves, hawks soaring high above the clouds, and lizards jumping through forest trees.

Most importantly, you’ll meet a brave young girl who learns, grows, and comes to love her island home with all her heart. This story is not just captivating, but also a fantastic educational resource for learning about Hawaiian history, ecology, and culture.

Kaylin Melia George and Mae Waite have spent nearly three years bringing this enchanting world to life. Inspired by her mother’s stories of growing up on Moloka’i, Kaylin has filled each page with poetry and adventure.

Mae has dedicated countless hours to painting each illustration, celebrating the beauty of the Hawaiian landscapes and culture she calls home.

This book is sure to capture the hearts of both children and parents.