I Love to Read: ‘I Respectfully Disagree’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Justin Jones-Fosu is a husband, full-time dad of 2 high-energy kids, and he also recently summited one of the 7 Summits (the tallest mountain on each continent).

He just released his newest book titled “I Respectfully Disagree”.

He also happens to be a highly sought-after business speaker, social entrepreneur, and meaningful work researcher.

He is the founder and CEO of Work. Meaningful. where he speaks 50-60 times per year to companies, organizations, and associations in the US and Internationally on meaningful work and diversity/inclusion.

He is passionate about helping organizations and individuals take ownership of their mindset, purpose, and performance to achieve amazing results.

He is the author of “Your WHY Matters NOW, The Inclusive Mindset,” and his latest book: “I Respectfully Disagree: How to Have Difficult Conversations in a Divided World” challenges the reader to spend more time building bridges than erecting barriers.

He is passionate about turning events into memorable experiences with his humorous and engaging delivery as well as his research-based content!

He is the Chairman of the Board of Work Meaningful Foundation where they support educational initiatives on the continent of Africa and the country of the United States.