I Love To Read: ‘Iron Life – Be Happy Being the Best at Nothing’

Mike Housey, the #1 best-selling author of Iron Life – Be Happy Being the Best at Nothing, talked about his inspiring book and life philosophy.

In Iron Life, Housey shares personal stories and lessons, encouraging readers to find happiness without the pressure of always being the best.

The book is available on Amazon, making it accessible to anyone, anywhere.

The book comes highly recommended by notable figures such as Col. (Ret.) Kevin W. Farrell, PhD., a decorated military veteran and military historian, and Dr. Allen Hunt, an author and Bible scholar.

Even actor Mark Wahlberg shared his support after reading Iron Life. Take a look at the full interview above to find out more information!