I Love to Read: Learning about Latin, Asian-American culture in Indiana

Nicole Martinez-LeGrand, the Multicultural Collections Curator at the Indiana Historical Society (IHS), joined us to discuss two significant books published by IHS Press: Hoosier Latinos: A Century of Struggle, Service, and Success and Asian American Voices in Indiana.

Both of these books tell the stories of Asian and Latino communities in Indiana, covering over a century of history.

These books are valuable for those from these communities and anyone who wants to learn more about their contributions and experiences in Indiana.

These books explore the long and rich history of Asian and Latino communities in Indiana, showing their struggles, services, and successes over the years.

They are written to educate community members and those outside these communities, helping foster understanding and appreciation for diverse cultures and histories.

The Indiana Historical Society published these books to highlight the important contributions of Asian and Latino communities in Indiana.

“In terms of Latinos [it is a] very diverse community. All of Latin America, Mexico, and South America, we’re all generally called Spanish, so both books try to dig out the differences and the diversity that’s here in Indiana,” Martinez-LeGrand said.

These stories are often underrepresented in mainstream history books, and IHS wanted to give them the attention they deserve.

What makes these books different from other history books is their focus specifically on the experiences of Asian and Latino Hoosiers.

They include personal stories, photographs, and detailed accounts that make the history come alive.

They are written in an accessible way, making them easy to read and understand for everyone.

The research for these books took several years, involving the collection of stories, photographs, and historical documents from various sources.

This thorough research ensures that the books provide a comprehensive and accurate account of the communities’ histories.

The covers of the books feature images that reflect the themes and stories within. They are designed to catch the eye and invite readers to learn more about the rich history.

The images in the books come from a variety of sources, including personal family collections, community archives, and historical societies.

These images help bring the stories to life and provide a visual connection to the past.

These books by the Indiana Historical Society Press are great resources for anyone interested in learning about the diverse histories of Indiana’s communities.

They celebrate the contributions and experiences of Asian and Latino Hoosiers, ensuring their stories are remembered and appreciated.