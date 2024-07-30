I Love to Read: New release “Nothing Is Wasted”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On July 30th, Davey Blackburn joined Life.Style.Live! to discuss his new book, “Nothing Is Wasted: A True Story of Hope, Forgiveness, and Finding Purpose in Pain.” His book tells the moving story of his late wife, Amanda Blackburn, who was tragically murdered in 2015 while pregnant. Davey has turned his pain into a source of hope and purpose for others through his work.

Davey is also hosting a special launch event to celebrate the book’s release. “This event is about coming together to find hope and healing,” he shared. “It’s a chance to honor Amanda’s legacy and show that even in our darkest times, there is a path forward.”

Attendees can look forward to an inspiring evening where Davey will share insights from his book and offer practical advice on dealing with grief and finding purpose in pain.

To learn more about the event and Davey’s book, visit the “Nothing Is Wasted Ministries” website. “Nothing Is Wasted” is now available, and Davey hopes it will provide comfort and guidance to those facing their own struggles.