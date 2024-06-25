I Love To Read: ‘We Love You Beatles’

Attention all Beatles fans! David Humphrey and W. Evan Humphrey have partnered with M.T. Publishing Company, Inc. to create a new book just for you!

This book will share the special story of how Indiana fell in love with the Beatles when they performed at the Indiana State Fair in 1964.

About the Authors:

David Humphrey is well-known for his books about Indiana history and the Beatles, including titles like All Those Years Ago and Fifty Years Later, Beatles Fans Still Remember.

He has also won several awards for his photography, including the 2005 Kodak Gallery Award for Portrait Photography. He lives in Pendleton, Indiana.

W. Evan Humphrey, who graduated in 2022 from Ball State University with a degree in English Literature, has earned various awards in music and composition.

He is also skilled in restoring old books. Evan has co-authored books such as He Never Complained and Abandoned Central Indiana. He resides in Muncie, Indiana.

This book is a must-read for fans eager to relive that historical moment and learn more about its impact on the state.