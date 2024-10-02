I Love to Read: ‘Weirdo’

Tony Weaver Jr., an influential voice for Black teens, mental health, and self-acceptance, is reaching a wide audience through his comics and graphic novels, including his latest release, “Weirdo.” With over 100,000 Instagram followers, Weaver has become a significant figure in promoting self-love among young readers. “I want to give young people the message that the things that make you weird allow you to stand out,” he explained.

In “Weirdo,” Weaver shares a personal journey of overcoming depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts as a young teen. The graphic novel memoir chronicles his struggles to embrace his identity while offering inspiration to others dealing with similar challenges. “It’s a triumphant story because we go through my mental health highlight reel,” Weaver said, adding that his aim is to help kids discover their unique strengths.

Weaver noted that adolescence has become more complicated due to cyberbullying and the influence of technology, making self-acceptance even more critical. “We always tell kids to love themselves, but we don’t give them tools on how to do that,” he said, emphasizing the need for resources like Weirdo that offer guidance.

The book, which Weaver describes as “the nerdy kid instruction manual for self-love and self-confidence,” is designed to be a helping hand for young readers. He explained that writing the book gave him perspective on his own growth while reminding him of the struggles many teens still face. “There are kids for whom that’s their whole reality,” he said, discussing the importance of supporting youth through difficult times.

For more information about “Weirdo” and how to read it, visit the us.macmillian.com.