“I scream, YOU scream, we ALL scream for ICE CREAM” at the Independence Day Social

Raise your ICE CREAM CONES for an Independence Day Social at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site!

Whitney Ball, Events & Marketing Manager, shares the tasty details:

Thursday, July 4 from 11 – 2 p.m., the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Reservations are required for this free event. Register today.

Enjoy the afternoon learning about America's Hoosier president, Benjamin Harrison, who (fun fact) began the tradition of asking Americans to hang flags outside their homes, schools and businesses. Guests can enjoy first floor tours of the Presidential Site, then cool off with some ice cream ($3) while playing fun yard games and listening to patriotic music. And, a bonus – if visitors and residents are spending the day in Indianapolis before snagging a perfect spot to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has fun, free activities to keep the whole family busy and entertained!