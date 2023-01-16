Life.Style.Live!

Iconic Carousel at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will have new rules for riders

Patty Spitler visits Andra Blasdel, the Vice President of Operations at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, to find out about the new measures going into effect on Jan. 31 to protect the beloved carousel.

In order to preserve this iconic attraction, carousel animals will be limited to kids 17 and under only. Adults are still welcome to sit on the benches or stand beside their little ones at no cost but will no longer be permitted to ride on the animals.

The carousel is more than 100 years old. It opened in 1917 at White City Amusement Park in Indianapolis, which later became Broad Ripple Park according to the museum’s website. The animals were salvaged from the original carousel.