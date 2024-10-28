Iconic horror host Sammy Terry marks 62 years with ‘Night of the Living Dead’ broadcast

Sammy Terry, the iconic horror host, is celebrating a milestone as he prepares for Halloween with his 62nd annual spooky movie showing, “Night of the Living Dead.” Fans can join Sammy on his website, sammyterry.com, for the Halloween broadcast and experience his classic horror hosting, complete with his trademark laugh. Reflecting on the legacy, Sammy notes, “Five generations of Hoosiers have grown up with Sammy Terry, sharing thrills and chills every Friday or Saturday with their families.”

This Halloween season also marks another venture for Sammy—partnering with Scarlet Lane Brewery in McCordsville, Indiana. Fans can visit his newly recreated dungeon, explore a history wall chronicling Sammy’s 62 years in Indiana, and enjoy themed treats like the Sammy Terry Kölsch beer and the “Bucket of Flesh” pizza, loaded with a unique array of ingredients. Sammy encourages fans to visit, saying, “You can get your picture taken in my dungeon and enjoy some ‘flesh’ of all kinds of delectable critters.”

As a staple of Indiana culture, Sammy Terry’s influence is far-reaching. He continues to stream his weekly Friday night horror show online, while still hoping to bring his broadcasts back to television for a new generation of fans. “I’d love to bring this show back to WISH-TV 8 here,” Sammy says, urging fans to show their support for the return of his classic horror programming.

For fans looking to celebrate Halloween with Sammy Terry, he’ll be appearing in Rockville at a 6 p.m. showing of “Goosebumps.” Sammy’s broader initiative also includes encouraging Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property via Indiana Unclaimed, with over $1 million returned weekly. Fans can find more about his Halloween activities and appearances at sammyterry.com.