ICYMI: Comedian Drew Lynch stopped by Life.Style.Live! ahead of his comedy tour stop in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Drew Lynch found new fame with his appearance on the hit show “America’s Got Talent”.

He earned the golden buzzer from the judges with his hilarious stand up routine.

Lynch was born in Indianapolis and eventually moved out to Las Angeles.

Since his stop on AGT, where he finished second, Lynch has become one of the top comedians in the country.

He stopped by the Life. Style. Live! studio to chat with us ahead of his shows in Indy in mid December.

He even took some time to help out with the question of the day.

Lynch is taking a break before hitting the stage once again in Las Vegas.

You can also find much of his hilarious antics all over social media.

Drew has made comedy his full time career, headlining comedy clubs all over the world.

In addition, Drew has appeared on the Dr. Oz show, and will be appearing as a celebrity guest on the game show Idiot Test.

Drew says he is collaborating on a book, and ultimately becoming the actor he always dreamed of, with a now different and enlightened perspective on who he thought he was, and who he is today.

Drew attributes much of his success to his ability to just be honest.