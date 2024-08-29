Ida Zetterström: From Europe to the NHRA stage

Ida Zetterström, a talented drag racer from the Aland Islands of Finland, is impacting the world of NHRA drag racing. Ida has won multiple championships, including the European FIA Top Fuel title in 2023.

She also has two Super Street Bike titles under her belt. In 2023, she had an incredible season, winning nearly every round she competed in.

Ida has always dreamed of competing in the NHRA, which is known as the highest level of drag racing in the world. To pursue this dream, she relocated from Europe to the Indianapolis area in January to be closer to her team, JCM Racing, based in Brownsburg.

Just two weeks ago, Ida made her NHRA debut at the Brainerd Nationals in Minnesota, where she impressed everyone by winning her first round on a ‘holeshot’ and advancing to the semifinals. This weekend, she will compete in her second NHRA race at the U.S. Nationals, held at Indianapolis Raceway Park. As a new resident of the area, Ida is excited to race in front of her new hometown crowd.

Even though Ida has years of experience in drag racing, she is considered a ‘rookie’ in the NHRA, making her eligible for the NHRA’s 2024 Rookie of the Year award. She faces tough competition, including motorsports legend Tony Stewart, who is also competing in the NHRA’s Top Fuel class for the first time this year.

The NHRA U.S. Nationals will take place from August 30 to September 2 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Fans can look forward to seeing Ida Zetterström in action as she continues her journey in NHRA drag racing.