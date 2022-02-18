Life.Style.Live!

Ideas to help you celebrate National Drink Wine Day

It’s National Drink Wine Day, and Jenn Kampmeir of Vino Mobile Wine Bar stopped by “Life.Style.Live!” today to help us celebrate! Here’s more from her:

National Drink Wine Day is held each year on February 18, so get ready to unwind with a glass or two of your favorite Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay. Wine has been a staple in human culture since its invention in 7000 BC. Some ancient societies enjoyed their wine so much, they even worshipped it!

While February 18th is observed annually as National Drink Wine Day, it would be a shame to celebrate only one day a year. Perhaps this day is just a reminder to drink wine.

Wine does have its benefits after all. Moderate drinkers of wine have lower risks of liver disease, type II diabetes, certain kinds of cancers, heart attack, and stroke. It also can reduce the bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase the good (HDL).

Drinking wine includes other benefits as well. When paired with the right meal, it enhances the flavors of spices, fruits, and sauces. A glass of wine helps relax us. Learning about wine keeps our minds sharp, too. Since the fruits, regions, and the making of wine have such a complex story, those who delve into find themselves traveling to learn more.

How to Oberserve #NationalDrinkWineDay:

February 18th is also National Crab-Stuffed Flounder Day, so we suggest a fresh, fruity white wine to pair the celebrations together.

Attend or host a wine tasting

Try a new wine

Give a bottle of wine to a friend

Visit a vineyard

Raise a toast to your favorite wine and let us know which one it is

Always drink responsibly and try a new wine. Use #NationalDrinkWineDay to post to social media

For more information visit, facebook.com/vinomobilebar.